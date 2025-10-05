Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Sangita Madhavan Nair, will soon conclude its theatrical run. Amid the storm of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, the film held its ground by making consistent earnings and emerged as a decent success story. At the worldwide box office, it has achieved a healthy total and also surpassed its last significant milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 38!

The Malayalam comedy drama was theatrically released on August 28. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. However, it got sidelined to an extent due to the strong run of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. In India, it had a shot at the 50 crore club, but it fell short of reaching the mark.

How much did Hridayapoorvam earn at the worldwide box office in 38 days?

As per the latest collection update of day 38, Hridayapoorvam has earned 40.08 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 47.29 crores. Overseas, it has earned 29.25 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 76.54 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 40.08 crores

India gross – 47.29 crores

Overseas gross – 29.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 76.54 crores

Hridayapoorvam crosses its last major milestone

Hridayapoorvam is on the verge of ending its theatrical run and is most likely to take an exit from theatres this Friday (October 10). Before it leaves theatres, the film has crossed its last important milestone, and it’s the collection of 75 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

For a moderately budgeted film, touching the 75 crore mark is a good feat. It could have even touched the 100 crore mark, but Lokah’s storm impacted its theatrical run.

More about the film

The Mollywood comedy drama is directed by Sathyan Anthikad and produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores and is Mohanlal’s second consecutive success of 2025, following Thudarum.

