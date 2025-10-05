Dominic Arun’s directorial Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is on track to unlock its one final milestone – 300 crore club! Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer is set to create history for Malayalam cinema. But where does it stand among the top 10 Indian grossers of 2025 worldwide? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Lokah Chapter 1 Domestic Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Dulquer Salmaan’s production added 70 lakhs to the kitty on the 6th Saturday. This takes the net box office collection to 153.05 crores. Lokah Chapter 1 has raked in returns of 410% against a budget of 30 crores. It is a blockbuster and has surpassed every possible box office record in Malayalam cinema.

Lokah Chapter 1 Overseas Earnings

At the international box office, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has accumulated 118.75 crore gross. It is the fourth-highest Indian grosser of 2025 after Coolie (180.50 crores), L2: Empuraan (142.25 crores), and Saiyaara (172.20 crores).

Will enter the 300 crore club today!

The worldwide total of Lokah Chapter 1 concludes at 299.34 crore gross after 38 days. Today, it will comfortably cross the 300 crore mark, clocking a never-before-seen feat for Malayalam cinema.

Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. However, its position is in danger as Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG (277.85 crores) will steal it soon.

Check out the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores Coolie: 516.93 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 299.34 crores OG: 277.85 crores L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (38 days)

India net: 153.05 crores

India gross: 180.59 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 402%

Overseas gross: 118.75 crores

Worldwide gross: 299.34 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

