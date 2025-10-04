Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut collaboration, Coolie, has ended its run after staying in theatres for over five weeks. The magnum opus was released amid sky-high expectations, and though it started with a bang, it failed to maintain the momentum after the first few days. As a result, it fell short of mammoth expectations and couldn’t even hit the 550 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

The Kollywood action thriller was theatrically released on August 14, 2025, amid a high-voltage clash with War 2. Although the major target regions of business differed for both films, they impacted each other’s collections to some extent in the Telugu market. Backed by solid hype, Rajini’s film registered an earth-shattering start, but due to mixed word-of-mouth, it couldn’t cover the expected distance.

How much did Coolie earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Coolie opened at a huge 65 crores, and right from the second day, a downward graph was witnessed. Eventually, the biggie concluded its run at the Indian box office by earning 285 crore net. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 336.3 crores. It is much less than Rajini’s post-COVID blockbuster, Jailer, which earned 348.55 crore net in India.

In the overseas market, Coolie saw a historic start of 76.5 crore gross, but due to mixed reactions from the audience, it lost its steam much earlier than expected. It ended the run by earning $20.35 million, which equals 180.63 crores in Indian rupees, as per the current currency rate. Combining this with the Indian gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 516.93 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 285 crores

India gross – 336.3 crores

Overseas gross – 180.63 crores

Worldwide gross – 516.93 crores

Ends its run as Kollywood’s 4th highest-grosser!

With 516.93 crores in the kitty, Coolie has concluded its theatrical run as Kollywood’s fourth-highest-grossing film of all time globally. The collection is much less than expected, as the film had the potential to smash 700-800 crore gross.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 5 grossers globally:

2.0 – 692 crores Leo – 607.56 crores Jailer – 607.28 crores Coolie – 516.93 crores Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 489.51 crores

Box office verdict of Coolie

The Rajinikanth starrer was made on a hefty budget of 350 crores. Against this cost, it needed to earn 350 crore net in India to enter the safe zone. But as we can see, it scored 285 crore net domestically, thus facing a deficit of 65 crores. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

