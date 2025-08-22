For almost all Kollywood superstars, the post-COVID era has not been that good. Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth are two of the biggest crowd pullers in the Tamil film industry right now, but they have failed to display consistency at the Indian box office. While Vijay’s last film turned out to be a losing affair due to its exorbitant cost, the same thing is happening with Rajini’s latest release, Coolie. Let’s find out how they fared so far post-COVID!

Thalapathy Vijay delivers only one box office post-COVID

Thalapathy Vijay had four theatrical releases post-COVID. It started with his Beast, which did a business of 130.25 crore net at the Indian box office. Due to the cost of 150 crores, it secured a losing verdict. His Varisu amassed 178.14 crore net, against a budget of 250 crores. It was declared a losing affair.

Leo was reportedly made on a budget of 280 crores. Against this cost, it earned a solid 341.04 crore net. It secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office. The Greatest Of All Time was made on a massive budget of 400 crores. Against such a huge cost, it earned 252.71 crore net and secured a losing verdict.

As we can see, Thalapathy Vijay has tasted success only once post-COVID. If calculated, his success ratio is just 25%.

Vijay’s post-COVID releases and their verdicts:

Beast: Collection – 130.25 crores | Budget – 150 crores | Verdict – Losing

| Budget – | Verdict – Varisu: Collection – 178.14 crores | Budget – 250 crores | Verdict – Losing

| Budget | Verdict Leo: Collection – 341.04 crores | Budget – 280 crores | Verdict – Plus

| Budget – | Verdict – The Greatest Of All Time: Collection – 252.71 crores | Budget – 400 crores | Verdict – Losing

Rajinikanth ties with Vijay in the post-COVID era

Including Coolie, even Rajinikanth has had four theatrical releases so far post-COVID. It started with Annaatthe, which was made on a budget of 160 crores. Against this budget, it earned only 106.77 crore net and secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office. His Jailer earned 348.55 crore net against a budget of 200 crores. It was declared a plus affair.

Vettaiyan earned only 146.89 crore net. Due to its massive budget of 300 crores, it secured a flop verdict. Speaking about Thalaiva’s latest release, Coolie was made on a staggering budget of 400 crores (including print and advertising). Against such a cost, it has earned 229.65 crore net so far, and going by its underwhelming run, the film is heading towards a losing verdict.

After including Coolie, Rajinikanth’s success ratio is just 25%, just like Thalapathy Vijay. So, between these two superstars, no one clearly dominates over the other, thus standing on the same level.

Rajini’s post-COVID releases and their verdicts:

Annaatthe: Collection – 106.77 crores | Budget – 160 crores | Verdict – Losing

| Budget – | Verdict – Jailer: Collection – 348.55 crores | Budget – 200 crores | Verdict – Plus

| Budget – | Verdict – Vettaiyan: Collection – 146.89 crores | Budget – 300 crores | Verdict – Flop

| Budget – | Verdict – Coolie: Collection – 229.65 crores | Budget – 400 crores | Verdict – Losing (expected)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kingdom Box Office (Closing Collection): Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Concludes Its Run With A Huge Deficit Of Over 70 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News