The anime movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is preparing for its global rollout in September in major foreign countries, including North America. The movie has already crossed the $200 million milestone worldwide and is one of the all-time top 10 highest-grossing films in Japan. The movie is tracking to have an impressive debut weekend at the North American box office, and as per the long-range forecast, it is expected to stay slightly below Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has also surpassed the worldwide haul of Disney’s Snow White. The Disney box office dud collected $205.6 million in its theatrical run, and the anime movie collected this amount with its limited release. It is among the top 15 highest-grossing films of the year. Infinity Castle is at #14. The movie was directed by Haruo Sotozaki.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns’ box office projection in North America

According to Box Office Pro‘s long-range forecast, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns is expected to earn between $12 million $20 million in its opening weekend in North America. It is still early to predict its course at the domestic box office and is subject to change when it is actually released in the theaters.

Comparison with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s opening weekend

According to reports, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train became the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time in North America. It collected $21.23 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office. Infinity Castle’s long-range projection is almost on par with Mugen Train’s. It can change and beat Mugen Train since the margin is thin, making it possible to overcome.

Since Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has already collected an estimated $10 million through pre-sales in North America, it has the potential to record the franchise’s biggest North American debut.

Check out the biggest opening weekends among the Demon Slayer movies at the North American box office.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (2020) – $21.23 million Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training (2024) – $11.5 million Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village (2023) – $10.11 million

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Infinity Castle—Part 1: Akaza Returns collected around $209.8 million worldwide and will be released in North America on September 12.

