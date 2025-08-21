Jurassic World Rebirth is the seventh installment overall in the Jurassic Park franchise. It features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in key roles. It grossed over $300 million at the North American box office and is now set to surpass Guardians of the Galaxy. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Jurassic World movie has surpassed the worldwide hauls of several MCU movies, including this year’s Captain America 4, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The sci-fi dinosaur flick is also one of the top 100 highest-grossers of all time in North America. The film’s collection got a boost with its Japan release and is thus one of the top five biggie hits of the year worldwide.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $445K on its 49th day at the domestic box office, bringing the collection to $332.9 million cume. It dropped 43.6% from last Tuesday and is still part of the daily top 10 domestic rankings. This shows how strong it is despite the digital release and multiple competitors. It is not going anywhere yet!

Inches away from beating the MCU blockbuster, Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn‘s MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy, is the 87th highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. Like the MCU flick, Jurassic Park is also a huge franchise. Rebirth is less than $3 million away from surpassing the box office total of Guardians of the Galaxy in North America. For the unversed, the MCU flick collected $333.7 million in its domestic run. Scarlett Johansson’s film will move closer to the top 80 top-grossing films in North America after beating GOTG.

More about Jurassic World Rebirth

Scarlett Johansson‘s Zora Bennett leads a team of skilled operatives to the most dangerous place on Earth: an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park. Their mission is to secure genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can provide life-saving benefits to mankind. As the top-secret expedition becomes increasingly risky, they soon make a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

Box Office Summary

North America – $332.9 million

International – $496.6 million

Worldwide – $829.5 million

