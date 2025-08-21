The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a significant film in Pedro Pascal’s career. It has emerged as his highest-grosser and escalated his worldwide fame and popularity. Despite its weak legs, the film is now set to hit yet another key milestone at the domestic box office. It is still tracking to earn below $300 million in its theatrical run at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has become the 23rd highest-grossing MCU release ever in North America, surpassing blockbusters like Doctor Strange and more. It is around $10 million away from beating the domestic haul of Captain America: The Winter Soldier to become the 22nd highest-grossing MCU movie of all time domestically. Globally, it is poised to hit $500 million in its original run, which is not lucrative in terms of old Marvel achievements.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ collection domestically after 26 days

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $1.3 million on its 4th Tuesday. It dropped below the $1 million mark on its fourth Monday. The movie declined by -48.9% from last Tuesday despite losing 245 theaters on Friday. After twenty-six days, the film has hit the $249.5 million cume at the domestic box office.

Less than $1 million away from $250 million mark domestically

According to the data, First Steps is less than $1 million away from hitting the $250 million mark in North America. This is good for the film’s reputation and will keep it ahead in the domestic box office chart for 2025. The film is tracking to earn $265 million in its domestic run, and with that, it will beat Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘s domestic haul.

Worldwide collection update

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has weak legs at the overseas box office, too. After over twenty days, it has amassed $222.2 million only. Allied to the $249.5 million domestic gross, the worldwide collection of the MCU flick stands at $471.7 million cume. According to media reports, it was made on a budget of $200 million, and it excludes the marketing cost. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

Box Office Summary

North America- $249.5 million

International – $222.2 million

Worldwide – $471.7 million

