Benedict Cumberbatch is a name that always excites when it comes to Doctor Strange, and this superhero is all in for what’s next for MCU’s Doctor Strange. With Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters in 2026, it’s clear that Doctor Strange won’t be sitting this one out.

After the success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we’ll likely see more of Cumberbatch’s hero in the future, perhaps in a solo film. Plus, with Robert Downey Jr. stepping into the role of Doctor Doom, the excitement for what’s to come in the MCU just keeps building.

Benedict Cumberbatch Teases Doctor Stranger Future

Benedict Cumberbatch is all about keeping Doctor Strange’s future in the MCU unpredictable. At the Red Sea Film Festival, he hinted there’s still plenty of ground to cover with the character. He particularly pointed out the cost of Stranges’ need to control everything. He shared, “There’s a lot more to play with,” leaving us wondering where Doctor Strange could appear next.

He further shared, “He’s a swat. He’s an academic. He’s just got a fierce brain, but he is motivated by needing to control certain things at any cost, and that always comes at a cost. So, I’m interested to see what those costs continue to be, how they wear on him, how he needs to adapt to keep evolving and be what he needs to be in that universe, and how they affect him. There’s a lot more to play with. It is very exciting.”

Whether it’s Spider-Man 4, Avengers: Secret Wars, or even the rumored Midnight Suns movie, it looks like the Sorcerer Supreme has a lot of magic left to work.

Will Doctor Strange Appear In Avengers: Doomsday?

Yes, Benedict Cumberbatch is all hyped for his role in Avengers: Doomsday and works alongside the Russo Brothers. In a recent chat with TV Groove, he also teased that some “really cool developments” are coming in the upcoming movie.

While he didn’t spill any story secrets, Cumberbatch’s excitement about the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom shows that big things are on the horizon. Given Doctor Strange’s deep knowledge of the multiverse, he’s bound to play a crucial role in this epic movie. After messing with dark magic and growing that third eye, Strange’s journey is about to get even crazier.

