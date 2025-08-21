Superman is climbing the charts and will soon be the #77 highest-grossing film of all time at the North American box office. The DCU movie will surpass the domestic haul of this MCU biggie to achieve this feat, which is happening soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The James Gunn-directed film has beaten Guardians of the Galaxy and many more MCU movies at the box office. It is the highest-grossing DC movie featuring Clark Kent in it. The film has beaten Oppenheimer, Spider-Man 3, and many more blockbusters domestically. It is now crossing the worldwide haul of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

How much has the film earned domestically in 40 days?

James Gunn’s Superman is still unstoppable and refuses to relinquish its stronghold at the North American box office. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, it collected a solid $865K on its 6th Tuesday. Continuing its strong legs, the film has only dropped by 38.3% from its 5th Tuesday at the domestic box office. It has thus hit a $342.4 million cume in North America in 40 days.

Inches away from surpassing Thor: Love and Thunder’s domestic haul

Chris Hemsworth-led Thor: Love and Thunder is the 4th installment in the Thor franchise and also the 77th highest-grossing movie of all time in North America. The MCU biggie collected $343.25 million in its domestic run. James Gunn‘s DCU flick is less than $2 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Thor 4 and becoming the 77th highest-grossing movie ever domestically.

More about Superman

Superman is James Gunn’s heartfelt reinvention of the Man of Steel. It skips the origin story to explore a grounded, morally driven hero navigating love, legacy, and power. It breaks from darker reinterpretations, choosing instead to present a hopeful, emotionally resonant Superman who anchors the future of a fresh DC Universe. Superman was released in theaters on July 11.

Box Office Summary

North America – $342.3 million

International – $255.0 million

Worldwide – $597.3 million

