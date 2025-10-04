The highly anticipated film from Sandalwood is here and is raking in roaring collections at the Indian box office. Yes, we’re talking about Kantara: Chapter 1. Starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, the Kannada magnum opus released amid extremely high expectations, and so far, it has minted big moolah. In fact, in just 2 days, it has recovered over 85% of its total budget, thus paving the way for a blockbuster success in the long run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The period mythological action drama made full use of the Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra holiday (October 2). Apart from strong advances, it also benefited from solid walk-ins. Additionally, with positive word of mouth coming into play, the film posted a strong 61.85 crore net on its first day, registering the second-biggest opening for a Kannada film after KGF Chapter 2 (116 crore net).

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

Coming from a national holiday, Kantara: Chapter 1 was bound to show a drop on day 2, and that’s exactly what happened. Still, it managed to maintain a firm grip and raked in 46 crores. Compared to day 1’s 61.85 crores, it’s a drop of 25.62%, which is normal. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 107.85 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total is 127.26 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 61.85 crores

Day 2 – 46 crores

Total – 107.85 crores

Heading towards a big success!

After the grand success of Kantara (2022), Kantara: Chapter 1 was greenlit with a hefty budget of 125 crores. While the number is huge, making it the most expensive Kannada film, the Rishab Shetty starrer is all set to recover its full budget on day 3. In the first two days, it has earned 107.85 crores, thus recovering a whopping 86.28% of the total cost.

Such a run clearly shows that in the long run, the magnum opus is going to emerge as a blockbuster and make rocking returns at the Indian box office.

