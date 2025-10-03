Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor led Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is enjoying good buzz at the ticket windows. It is facing intense competition from Kantara Chapter 1 but managed to hold its fort well on the working Friday. The romantic comedy also surpassed the lifetime of as many as 4 Bollywood releases of 2025. Scroll below for the day 2 early trends!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned around 6-7 crores on day 2. It was a regular working Friday and a drop was inevitable following the Dussehra/ Gandhi Jayanti national holiday. Shashank Khaitan’s directorial is also fighting against Kantara Chapter 1 and Jolly LLB 3 for footfalls. Despite that, it managed a good hold, witnessing around 30-40% drop from the opening day.

The net box office collection will wrap around 16.11-17.11 crores after two days. The word-of-mouth is favorable, which means a good jump could be expected on Saturday and Sunday. With that, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf co-starrer will hopefully beat the opening weekend collections of Metro In Dino and other romantic releases of 2025.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 10.11 crores

Day 2: 6-7 crores (estimates)

Total: 16.11-17.11 crores

Beats 4 Bollywood films of 2025!

In only 48 hours, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has surpassed the lifetime earnings of The Bhootnii (12.52 crores). It also left behind Crazxy (14.03 crores), Mere Husband Ki Biwi (12.25 crores) and Badass Ravikumar (13.78 crores). The streak of success will continue as Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film is all set to knock down Teja Sajja’s Mirai, which has earned 17.48 crores in the Hindi belt.

