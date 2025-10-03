Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is the leading choice of audience in the Hindi belt, despite competitors like Jolly LLB 3 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The Kannada period mythological action drama is in fact, inches away from becoming the highest-grossing South film of 2025 in the mainstream language. Scroll below for the day 2 early trends!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates

According to estimates, Kantara Chapter 1 raked in 12.50-13.50 crore net in the Hindi belt on day 2. It was a regular working Friday and a drop was expected post the Dussehra/ Gandhi Jayanti holiday. But the Hombale Films production maintained a fantastic hold with decline of only 27-32% on the first Friday.

The net box office collection after two days will conclude around 32-33 crores. In its opening weekend, the predecessor Kantara (2022) had accumulated only 7.52 crores. In comparison, it is already over 325% higher, which is impressive!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Kantara Chapter 1 at the Hindi box office (net collection) below:

Day 1: 18.50 crores

Day 2: 12.50-13.50 crores (estimates)

Total: 31-32 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 vs South films of 2025 at the Hindi box office

In only 48 hours, Rishab Shetty’s directorial has surpassed Teja Sajja’s Mirai, which has earned 17.48 crore net so far. Tomorrow, it will easily beat Game Changer and Coolie to emerge as the highest-grossing South film of 2025 in the Hindi belt. The Sandalwood period mythological action drama only needs 6 crores to beat both the targets and climb to the #1 spot, which will be a cakewalk!

Check out the highest South grossers of 2025 at the Hindi box office:

Game Changer: 37.47 crores Coolie: 37.25 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 31-32 crores (estimates) Mirai: 17.48 crores

The word-of-mouth is impressive and the Hombale Films production is on-track to surpass the 2022 Kantara (81.10 crores) and score the franchise-best earnings. It will cross a considerable margin in the opening weekend itself!

