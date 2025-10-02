Teja Sajja starrer Mirai has officially minted profits of 50% at the Indian box office. The Telugu fantasy action adventure has finally axed Mirai to emerge as the 4th highest-grossing film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 20 report!

How much has Mirai earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Mirai earned 95 lakhs to the kitty on the third Wednesday. It fell below the one crore mark, but recorded a better trend than 75 lakhs on the third Monday. The net box office collection in India reaches 91 crores after 20 days.

Including taxes, the gross total comes to 107.38 crores. Mirai was mounted on a budget of 60 crores. In 18 days, the producers have minted returns of 51.66%. It is a success, but will attain the hit tag only once it earns double the investment.

Mirai beats Kuberaa!

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush’s bilingual film Kuberaa earned 90.89 crores in its lifetime and emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Mirai has now stolen that post. Teja Sajja starrer will also beat Daaku Maharaaj today and gain the 4th spot.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores They Call Him OG: 166.06 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Mirai: 91 crores

Also beats Kuberaa worldwide!

At the global box office, Kuberaa had concluded its run, earning 138.85 crores. In 20 days, Teja Sajja’s dark fantasy action adventure has left it behind with its updated gross earnings of 140.18 crore.

Here are the 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores OG: 253.38 crores Game Changer: 191.81 crores Mirai: 140.18 crores Kuberaa: 138.85 crores

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 20

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 91 crores

ROI: 51.66%

India gross: 107.38 crores

Overseas gross: 32.80 crores

Worldwide gross: 140.18 crores

Verdict: Success

