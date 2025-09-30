Teja Sajja starrer Mirai fell below the one lakh mark again on its 3rd Monday. It must now maintain its pace as it is close to achieving major milestones in its box office journey, both in India and worldwide. Scroll below for the latest collection on day 11.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 11 (India)

According to Sacnilk, Mirai added 76 lakhs to its kitty on day 18. It remained on similar lines to last Friday, which brought in 80 lakhs. The net earnings in India conclude at 89.01 crores, all languages included. Including taxes, the gross collection surges to 105.03 crores.

Mirai is now inches away from entering the top 3 Telugu grossers of 2025 in India. With even a decent pace, it has good chances to beat Kuberaa (90.89 crores) and Daaku Maharaaj (91.11 crores).

It’s a battle against Kuberaa worldwide!

Teja Sajja starrer has accumulated 32.65 crore gross from the overseas markets in 18 days. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total surges to 137.68 crores.

Mirai is now less than one crore away from beating Kuberaa (138.85 crores) and becoming the 4th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. However, its entry into the top 3 will be out of reach as Game Changer leads by a considerable margin.

Here are the 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores OG: 224.38 crores Game Changer: 191.81 crores Kuberaa: 138.85 crores Mirai: 137.68 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crores HIT 3: 120.58 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 117.16 crores Thandel: 89.45 crores Kingdom: 82.58 crores

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 18

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 89.01 crores

ROI: 48%

India gross: 105.03 crores

Overseas gross: 32.65 crores

Worldwide gross: 137.68 crores

Verdict: Success

