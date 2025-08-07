Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s Kuberaa continues to have a good run on OTT. In three weeks, the crime thriller has garnered a viewership of 8.1 million on Prime Video. In fact, it has also entered the list of the top 10 most-watched theatrical releases when they arrived on OTT this year.

Dhanush Beats Tamannaah Bhatia

Dhanush’s crime thriller also stars Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film surpassed the lifetime viewership of Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela 2 which garnered a total 6.6 million views in its lifetime.

Kuberaa OTT Verdict Week 3

Kuberaa, in its third week, garnered a viewership of 2 million, taking the fourth spot in the list of the most-watched films in India on OTT for the week of July 28 – August 3, as per Ormax data. This is the third consecutive week when the film claimed a spot in the top 5.

Will Dhanush Enter The Top 5?

Dhanush‘s film is still the seventh most-viewed film of 2025 on OTT (theatrical). The crime thriller still needs to garner a total of 8.6 million views to surpass Rajkummmar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf and enter the top 5 most viewed films on OTT in 2025.

Here are the top 10 most viewed non-Netflix Indian films on OTT that arrived only after a theatrical release on the respective OTT platforms.

Kesari: Chapter 2: 18.1 Million Tourist Family: 13.1 Million Good Bad Ugly: 9.6 Million HIT 3: 9 Million Bhool Chuk Maaf: 8.6 Million Thudarum: 8.5 Million Kuberaa: 8.1 Million Odela 2: 6.6 Million Veera Dheera Sooran: 7.7 Million Maranamass: 5.4 Million

Kuberaa Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the crime thriller starring Dhanush & Nagarjuna.

Week 1: 2.4 Million

Week 2: 3.7 Million

Week 3: 2 Million

Total: 8.1 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

