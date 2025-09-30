After the bilingual film Kuberaa, Dhanush is returning to his home ground, Tamil, with Idli Kadai. Co-starring Nithya Menen, the family drama will be released in theatres on October 1, 2025. It needs a whopping 172% growth in advance booking to beat Captain Miller. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Idli Kadai Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, Idli Kadai has registered advance booking worth 1.43 crore gross (excluding blocked seats), as of 10 AM today. It has sold over 90K tickets so far. Dhanush’s directorial is majorly dependent on the initial word-of-mouth. Given there’s a lack of competition at the ticket windows, it could perform well at the box office if the content clicks with the audience.

As one may have guessed, Tamil Nadu is witnessing the best trends, contributing almost 94% to the total advance booking sales. The remaining pre-sales are from Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Idli Kadai vs Captain Miller Advance Booking

Back in 2025, Dhanush’s period action adventure film, Captain Miller, had clocked pre-sales of 3.90 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). It had sold 2.37 lakh tickets on day 1 via advance booking. Clearly, Idli Kadai is lagging way behind and must showcase a jump of 172% in its final 24 hours before release to beat its target.

Needless to say, Raayan’s 6.20 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) will remain out of reach!

More about Idli Kadai

The family drama marks the fourth directorial of superstar Dhanush after Pa Paandi (2017), Raayan (2024), and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (2025). The ensemble cast also includes Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran.

It will be released in theatres worldwide on October 1, 2025.

