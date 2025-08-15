Vijay Sethupathi’s and Nithya Menen’s latest film Thalavian Thalav has performed decently at the box office. The film has received a mixed response from audiences. While many appreciated it as a lighthearted romantic comedy-drama, others felt it fell a bit flat.

Following this, the movie is gearing up for its OTT release soon, and the date is finally here.

When & where to watch Thalaivan Thalaivii?

Just a few hours before, Amazon Prime took to their official social media accounts and confirmed the digital release of Vijay’s latest film. They confirmed that the rom-com drama, Thalaivan Thalaivii, will be airing on Amazon Prime on August 22, 2025.

Further, the poster they shared confirmed that it will be available for Hindi viewers too, which is indeed great news for the Hindi audience who were keen to watch it from their digital devices. The film currently stands at 6.6/10 ratings on IMDb, and it remains to be seen after its OTT release there will be any significant development in the ratings or not.

What is the story of Thalaivan Thalaivii?

The trailer of the movie shows the husband and wife conflicts along with the romantic moments they share as a couple in their life journey. Vijay Sethupathi is playing the role of Agasaveeran, whereas Nithya is portraying the role of Perarasi.

The flick promises to give you a mirror of the real-life struggle of a romantic relationship. It shows that a husband-wife relationship is not only about adoration, but it’s also about the turbulence they witness together.

Apart from rom-com, Thalaivan Thalaivii also incorporates emotional elements that the couple shared throughout their journey. Overall, if you love to watch a family entertainer, then Thalaivan Thalaivii could be a great choice to watch.

Check out the trailer of Thalaivan Thalaivii below

