Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, continues to do impressive business. After raking in solid collections in the first two weeks, it entered the third week on a good note. On the third Saturday, day 16, it displayed a massive jump, which helped the film secure a clean hit verdict at the Indian box office. Until Coolie arrives this Thursday (August 14), it is expected to maintain a strong hold. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Thalaivan Thalaivii earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

Despite mixed reviews from critics, the Kollywood romantic comedy is refusing to slow down at ticket windows. Backed by strong word-of-mouth amongst the audience, the film continues to find footfalls even in the third week. On the third Friday, it amassed 1.09 crores. Yesterday, on day 16, it had an occupancy of 32% throughout the day, which helped it score 3.09 crores. Compared to Friday, it jumped by 183.48%.

Overall, Thalaivan Thalaivii has earned 54.16 crore net at the Indian box office in 16 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 63.90 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 32.75 crores

Week 2 – 17.23 crores

Day 15 – 1.09 crores

Day 16 – 3.09 crores

Total – 54.16 crores

Thalaivan Thalaivii secures a hit verdict at the Indian box office!

Reportedly, Thalaivan Thalaivii was made on a controlled budget of 25 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 54.16 crore net, thus making an ROI (return on investment) of 29.16 crores. Calculated further, it is enjoying 116.64% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office

To secure a super hit verdict, the Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer needs to make 150% returns, which is possible at a collection of 62.5 crore net. So, the film needs to earn 8.34 crores more, which is easily possible.

Coolie will dominate the Tamil market from Thursday, but before that, this film might secure a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

