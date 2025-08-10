The Fantastic Four have always held a unique place in Marvel’s history, both in comics and on the big screen. First introduced in 1961 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Marvel’s “First Family” pioneered a more relatable kind of superhero storytelling, mixing cosmic adventures with grounded family drama. Yet, when it comes to their cinematic outings, the team has struggled to achieve the kind of success enjoyed by their Marvel peers.

From the early 2000s duology to the poorly received 2015 reboot, Fantastic Four films have often been met with modest box office returns. Expectations for the latest installment were understandably high, especially as it arrived in a new era where Marvel characters dominate pop culture like never before. While the film garnered critical acclaim and fans’ love, its box office performance has been somewhat below expectations. Nonetheless, the latest MCU outing has taken no time to at least reserve one particular record to its name.

Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office Collection

As of Day 16, Fantastic Four: First Steps has grossed $389.7 Mn worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. Despite a week-to-week decline, the film has maintained a steady pace, outperforming all three of its cinematic predecessors.

Domestic vs. Overseas Breakdown:

Domestic Gross (U.S.): $219.4 Mn

Overseas Gross: $170.2 Mn

Total Worldwide Gross: $389.7 Mn

First Steps is now the highest-grossing Fantastic Four Movie ever

The newest Fantastic Four film may not be rewriting box office history on the scale of the Avengers or Spider-Man franchises, but it has still accomplished something that should not be overlooked: it is now the highest-grossing Fantastic Four movie of all time.

Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) – $389 Mn and running Fantastic Four (2005) – $334 Mn Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) – $301 Mn Fantastic Four (2015) – $167 Mn

Prior to this release, the franchise’s biggest earner was Fantastic Four (2005), which brought in around $334 million worldwide, as per Box office mojo. The 2007 sequel landed close behind with $301 Mn, and the 2015 reboot fell well short, earning about than $167 million. None of these earlier films managed to reach a point where their performance could be considered a breakout success compared to other superhero blockbusters of their time.

This latest entry, however, has already outpaced the twenty-year-old record, crossing that previous high-water mark despite its week-to-week earnings dip. The movie is currently standing at a worldwide gross of $389.7 Mn and is expected to earn more before being taken out of the cinemas.

However, First Steps is nowhere near the box office gross of other movies featuring the characters from the team. That record currently stands with Deadpool & Wolverine, which featured the Human Torch while Dr. Strange: Multiverse of Madness also performed well on the box office and featured Mr. Fantastic.

