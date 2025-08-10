Allu Arjun amassed worldwide fame with his iconic role in the Pushpa franchise. We all know that both Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule went on to do flourishing business at the box office. But ever wondered which are the top 10 highest-grossing films of the superstar in India and worldwide? Scroll below for the complete lists!

Allu Arjun at the Indian box office

People know Allu Arjun today as the Stylish Star due to Pushpa. However, true fans would know his worth from his breakthrough film, Arya. Made on a budget of only four crores, Sukumar’s directorial minted over 30 crores in its lifetime, proving that a star was born.

He’s delivered many other commercial successes in his career, including Yevadu (2014), his first 100 crore grosser. His other noteworthy films at the box office include S/O Satyamurthy, Sarrainodu, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, among others.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Allu Arjun at the Indian box office:

Pushpa 2: The Rule: 1,265.97 crores Pushpa: The Rise: 267.55 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: 200.98 crores Sarrainodu: 118.30 crores Duvvada Jagannadham: 102.6 crores

Allu Arjun at the Worldwide Box Office

One may have noticed that the Pushpa franchise gave Allu Arjun a huge push in India. But the scenario is the same worldwide, as he ended up delivering a 1700 crore+ grosser. One would be surprised to hear that he’s accumulated a whopping 2645.85 crores earnings from his top 5 films alone at the global box office. Fans can only expect Pushpa: The Rampage to create a rampage at the ticket windows!

Check out Allu Arjun’s top 5 worldwide grossers of all time:

Pushpa 2: The Rule: 1,785.84 crores Pushpa: The Rise: 350.1 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: 269.35 crores Sarrainodu: 126.30 crores Duvvada Jagannadham: 114.25 crores

