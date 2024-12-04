Allu Arjun has arrived with the paid previews of Pushpa 2: The Rule, and the audience has green-flagged the film already. The Festival has begun and a wait of almost 3 Years has finally ended tonight. Audiences who have watched the film are expecting housefull boards outside all theatres tomorrow.

Social media is buzzing with exceptional reviews for the film, and viewers are gasping for breath, looking at Allu Arjun’s entry in the film, which has set a new benchmark for cinematic entrances.

Viewers in their early reviews for Pushpa 2: The Rule on X have been raving about the background music, and especially the Jathara sequence that has left them awestruck! Except for a few negative reports about cringy dialogues, the rest all look fine for the film.

Here are some of the early reviews for the film that the viewers have been posting on social media.

Allu Arjun – Jhukega Nahi Saala!

A user praised Allu Arjun and wrote, “Good start. Elevations works. Again, Allu Arjun’s performance is fire. FaFa is all hearts. Feels stretched a bit at times. Cringe romantic scenes. BGM okay. Face off.” Another comment read, “Hitting bull’s eye for sure! All-time blockbuster loading! First Half Report: Pushpa 2‘s first half is decent. It runs with slow drama without action blocks, but the writing and Pushpa Raj’s body language bring energy and engagement.”

Box Office Predictions

Fans have been calling the film a sure-shot blockbuster. Some are even predicting a 300 crore worldwide opening. A comment by an audience read, “Wildfire entertainer. Solid film in all respects. Reserve all the awards for Allu Arjun; he is beyond fantastic. Sukumar is a magician. The Box Office Typhoon has arrived. Another review on X read, “Wildfire alert. Box office gonna be In a fire 300 CR first day gross confirmed WW. Pushpa 2 The Rule – Allu Arjun in a never-seen avatar.”

Fahadh Faasil – What A Man!

A social media rection read, “Fahadh Faasil bro what have you done.” Another review read, “Pushpa 2 TheRule is highly supported by Fahadh Faasil who deserves an applause for his acting. Rashmika Mandanna adds the required flavor. BGM works perfectly in the elevation scenes. Overall an entertainer for mass audience.” One more comment read, ”

FaFA as Shekhawat at his best. What a peak performance opposite to Pushpa Raj.”

Jathara Sequence & National Award

Viewers have been praising the Jathara sequence and demanding a National Award for Allu Arjun. A comment read, “Jaathara song lo Bhai. NATA VISWAROOPAM. No HERO can do this.” Another comment read, “One More National Award Winning Performance mental mass. Jathara Chustharu.” One more reaction affirmed, “Jathara Scene – What a Sequence, full paisa vasool.”

Note: Do not look for more reviews and verdicts by the audiences on social media since there are tons of spoilers waiting for you. Again, we warn you not to use social media and go through anything related to the film. It will surely kill your excitement!

