Hold your breath and let a wave of Tsunami bring the biggest destruction ever at the box office with Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others. A few hours before the film, the ticket sales on BMS are spitting fire with an unbelievable peak one could imagine!

Pushpa 2 Box Office Ticket Sales

The ticket sales of the film on BMS have hit a massive 6.9 lakh on December 4, from 6 AM to 9 PM. In fact, the highest peak the ticket sales witnessed was from 8 PM to 9 PM with 80.1K tickets per hour. This means that the film was selling as many as 1,335 tickets per minute at one point in the day.

Total Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales for the film on BMS has hit a massive 2.6 million with yet 8 – 9 hrs remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters. It has already recorded the highest pre-sales in the last few years on BMS.

Check out the top 10 pre-sales of biggies on BMS since 2023.

Pushpa 2: The Rule: 2.6 Million* (8 hrs left) Leo: 2.2 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.7 Million Salaar: 1.66 Million Jawan: 1.65 Million Devara: 1.3 Million Animal: 1.2 Million Jailer: 1.1 Million The Goat: 1.1 Million Stree 2: 926K

Waiting For Tsunami To Arrive!

The pan India film is waiting for Tsunami to arrive at the box office with an unexpected opening that would slam all the opening records that exist in the Indian Cinema!

