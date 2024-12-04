Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 will be out for everyone within the next few hours as it gears up for a grand release tomorrow. Considering the backing of a highly popular character/franchise, the film is enjoying immense hype on the ground level. Already, it’s among the top 3 advance bookings of all time in India, and recently, it unleashed another milestone by registering an earth-shattering opening day pre-sales at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The dynamics of the box office have changed drastically in the post-pandemic era, and now, we are witnessing more front-loaded affairs. This is also due to the rise of pan-Indian films, which are being well-promoted in India and the international market. In the pre-pandemic era, Baahubali 2 looked like a rare phenomenon, but now, many pan-India biggies are fetching mad numbers

In terms of day 1 advance booking, Baahubali 2 was the first Indian film to cross the 100 crore (excluding blocked seats) milestone. But now, we have as many as six films from India that have registered pre-sales worth 100 crores or more, which is unbelievable. After Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Leo, and Kalki 2898 AD achieved this mind-blowing feat. Recently, Pushpa 2 unleashed this mega milestone.

Yes, Pushpa 2 has crossed 100 crore gross in day 1 advance booking at the worldwide box office, becoming the sixth Indian film to achieve this feat. In India, the film has sold tickets worth 73 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. In the overseas market, the opening day pre-sales have already crossed 35 crore gross. As of 6:30 pm IST, the magnum opus has amassed 108 crore gross through opening day pre-sales. Including blocked seats, the number crosses 125 crore gross, which is sheer madness.

With a few more hours to go, let’s see where Pushpa 2 lands in the final advance booking update.

