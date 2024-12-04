We’re just a few hours away from the explosion of Pushpa 2. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others, the Tollywood magnum opus is witnessing a grand release tomorrow in theatres. In a true sense, it’s a pan-India film as the buzz is the same all around, be it south or north. Currently, the film has raked in more than 70 crore gross through advance booking for day 1, indicating an earth-shattering start of above 100 crore net at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed opening day prediction!

The last time we saw such a buzz was during the release of KGF Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. This once again proves the importance and the commercial potential of a franchise. In the post-pandemic era, the craze for sequels and threequels has grown manifold, and if the film is well-promoted, then big numbers are guaranteed, at least on the opening day. In the case of the Pushpa sequel, promotions have been aggressive. The only minus point is the lack of a chartbuster album. However, the craze of Pushpa’s return is so high that all flaws are being covered.

Distributors have played well and secured a solid screen count across the nation. In the Hindi belt alone, the count is more than 4,500. All over India, Pushpa 2 has almost 30,000 shows set for now. So, one thing is clear: when it comes to showcasing, exhibitors have done complete justice with the film’s pre-release buzz, and now, it’s up to the audience to come and help the film register unheard numbers at the Indian box office.

Through opening day pre-sales, Pushpa 2 has fetched almost 30 crores for the Hindi dubbed version. Considering the expected strong walk-ins for tomorrow, the film is heading for a start of 60-65 crore net, which will be a mind-blowing number for a non-holiday release. In the Telugu version, the day 1 collection of 80-85 crore net is looking possible (including premieres), considering the price hike. All other languages are expected to contribute 10-15 crore net.

If we combine all languages, Pushpa 2 is looking to register an earth-shattering 150-165 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. If we remove today’s paid previews, the score would be in the range of 140-155 crore net. So, RRR’s record is going to be broken for sure.

For the unversed, RRR did a business of 134 crore net on day 1, registering the biggest opening of all time at the Indian box office. This feat was accomplished on March 25, 2022. So, tomorrow, Pushpa 2 is going to dethrone the SS Rajamouli biggie after 985 days.

Breakdown of Pushpa 2’s predicted day 1 at the Indian box office (language-wise):

Telugu: 80 – 85 crores (including previews)

– (including previews) Hindi: 60-65 crores

Tamil+Kannada+Malayalam: 10-15 crores

Total: 150-165 crore net

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Maharaja China Box Office (5 Days): Earns 31% More Than The Entire Overseas Run Of Phase One!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News