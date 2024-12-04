Pushpa 2 is almost here. The Allu Arjun and Radhmika Mandanna-starrer movie is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. This has already broken records on BookMyShow. It became the fastest film to sell over one million tickets surpassing titles like Kalki 2898 AD, Bahubali 2, and KGF 2.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide release on Friday December 5, 2024. The film will initially be available in 2D with IMAX 2D and 3D versions planned for a later release. As per reports, delay in the 3D version is due to unfinished technical work. The 3D format is now expected to be released on December 13, 2024.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers the movie features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya Rao, Ramesh Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles. It will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

The first installment of the film was released in December 2021. It was a massive hit. It grossed almost over ₹300 crore in India. With the sequel expectations are sky-high as it aims to replicate or surpass its predecessor’s success. The film has already created a buzz with its pre-release collections earning over ₹63 crore across languages in India from advance ticket sales.

The movie has received a U/A certification from the censor board though certain words and excessively violent scenes were asked to be edited. Stay tuned for updates and witness the phenomenon as Pushpa 2: The Rule takes the cinematic world by storm.

