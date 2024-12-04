After making waves down South, Fahadh Faasil is ready to charm his way into Bollywood. According to reports, the Pushpa 2 actor will debut his Hindi film opposite Triptii Dimri in a movie directed by master filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

Fahadh is a National Film Award-winning actor known for performing in 22 Female Kottayam, North 24 Kaatham, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, and Kumbalangi Nights. The upcoming film will mark his first collaboration with Imtiaz.

Fahadh Faasil to Star in Imtiaz Ali’s Next Film Alongside Triptii Dimri

The title and plot details of the film have been kept under wraps for now; however, it is said to be an unconventional love story. Imtiaz, known for pushing the boundaries with his thought-provoking yet entertaining love stories, will bring his signature charm to the project. He will not only direct but also produce the movie.

As per reports, Imtiaz is finalizing the script and planning to shoot the film in the first quarter of 2025. He has been in talks with Fahadh Faasil for a few months, who is excited to make his Bollywood debut with the filmmaker.

Sources quoted by PeepingMoon have revealed, “Fahadh Faasil will make his Bollywood debut with this film, and he’s extremely excited to begin his journey in Hindi cinema with Imtiaz Ali, one of his favorite Bollywood directors.”

“They’ve been discussing this project for months, and it was recently finalized contractually. Triptii’s pairing with him adds an exciting and unique dimension to this collaboration. Imtiaz is known for pushing boundaries in love stories, and this one promises to stand out in his repertoire,” the source added.

The fresh pairing between Fahadh and Triptii would certainly be worth watching. While Fahadh is teaming up with Imtiaz for the first time, Triptii previously collaborated with the director on Laila Majnu, which he co-wrote.

Meanwhile, Fahadh is gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will be released in theaters on December 5th. Imtiaz’s previous film was Amar Singh Chamkila, which received rave reviews from audiences and critics. On the other hand, Triptii was recently seen in the films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

