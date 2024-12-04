Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has already turned into a rage even before its arrival, selling 2.6 million tickets in advance. However, this rage is all set to escalate with a glimpse of Sunny Deol before Allu Arjun arrives on screen. The Gadar superstar’s upcoming film will tease the audiences along with the south biggie.

The Gadar actor took to his Instagram to announce the arrival of his upcoming film Jaat’s teaser along with Pushpa sequel. Directed by Gopichand Malineni the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra in the lead.

Sunny Deol shared a poster of the film and wrote, “Witness the MASSIVE Jaat Teaser in 12,500+ screens worldwide exclusively with Pushpa 2 TheRule. Enjoy the glimpse of the MASS FEAST on the big screens.”

Will Sunny Deol Target His Records?

The superstar created a hysteria once he arrived in 2023 with a Gadar sequel and created never-before-seen box office records. However, it would be very unlikely for Jaat to break these 3 huge records by Gadar.

Gadar 2 Box Office Opening

The film opened at the box office with 40.10 crore. It is the biggest opening for Sunny Deol‘s career, and it would be very difficult for Jaat to break this record!

Gadar 2 Box Office Lifetime

The was the second Hindi film to cross 500 crore mark and earn 525.50 crore in its lifetime. After Gadar 2, only Jawan, Animal, and Stree 2 have been able to cross the 500 crore mark at the box office. The achievement is that difficult to attain!

Gadar 2 Profit

The period drama was mounted on a budget of 75 crore, and it churned out a profit of 600.6% at the box office. A very rare achievement to nail unless and until Jaat has been made on a very controlled budget!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

The teaser of Jaat would arrive with Pushpa 2 and would give some clarity about the film and its expected box office performance.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Record: Highest Pre-Sales Selling 1,335 Tickets Every Single Minute, Allu Arjun Destroys All Films Released In 2023 – 24!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News