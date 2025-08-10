Kingdom has failed to rake in good numbers at the worldwide box office. Made on a huge scale, the film was expected to score big but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. Still, it has managed to achieve a couple of exciting feats for Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, it emerged as Vijay’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Now, it has become the top overseas grosser of the actor post-COVID. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Released amid high expectations, the Tollywood spy action thriller started its ride on a high, but eventually, it slowed down due to mixed to poor word-of-mouth. The picture is the same in India and the overseas market. Amid such an underwhelming run, the film is trying to achieve some important feats for the actor.

How much did Kingdom earn at the worldwide box office in 10 days?

As per the latest collection update, Kingdom has earned 49.6 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 58.52 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 21 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 10-day worldwide box office collection stands at 79.52 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 49.6 crores

India gross – 58.52 crores

Overseas gross – 21 crores

Worldwide gross – 79.52 crores

Vijay Deverakonda’s top overseas grosser post-COVID

With 21 crore gross, Kingdom has emerged as Vijay Deverakonda’s highest-grossing film in the overseas market post-COVID. It surpassed Kushi’s 19 crores. It is ahead of The Family Star and Liger by a considerable margin.

Overseas performance of Vijay Deverakonda’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Kingdom – 21 crores Kushi – 19 crores The Family Star – 9.5 crores Liger – 7.6 crores

More about the film

The Tollywood spy action thriller was released on July 31, 2025. It is written and directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. It also stars Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, and Manish Chaudhari. It was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crores, making it Vijay’s most expensive film.

