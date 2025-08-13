Rishab Shetty‘s Kantara, released in 2022, emerged as a massive sleeper hit, captivating audiences both in its domestic market and across India. The Kannada action thriller set a benchmark for spiritual supernatural films. Naturally, given its huge success, a sequel was inevitable, and it now has one: Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel scheduled to release later this year. As expected, the movie is being made on a much grander scale than the first film.

Both films share largely the same crew, including the production house. However, reports of curses and mishaps during filming have been rampant lately, along with reports that locals allegedly opposed the shoot. The production successfully pushed through these challenges, and filming has now been completed. Following the wrap-up, the producer addressed allegations of the film being cursed.

Why Did Rumors Of Kantara: Chapter 1 Being Cursed Surface?

The issues surrounding the movie’s filming ranged from equipment losses to the unfortunate loss of life. To name a few: in November 2024, a bus accident occurred, though thankfully, there were no injuries, in January 2025, a fire broke out during the shooting of a war sequence, and in June 2025, a crew member tragically drowned. Even before the filming began, the makers sought the blessings of the deity Panjurli and were assured of the film’s success, though they were warned that obstacles would arise during the journey.

What Did The Producer Say About Rumors Of Kantara: Chapter 1 Being Cursed

According to a report by Tupaki, producer Chaluve Gowda dismissed the idea of the film being cursed. However, he acknowledged that there were some issues during the shoot, attributing them to the size and scale of this massive project rather than to any supernatural origin.

“I want to clarify whatever misfortune thing happened, nothing happened on the set. It was just because the movie was so big, everything got connected. Except for one fire incident, which is the only thing that happened on set, everything else was unconnected,” Gowda stated while speaking to Hindustan Times.

When Is Kantara: Chapter 1 Releasing?

Kantara: Chapter 1 is scheduled to release on October 2, 2025. In the meantime, you can still enjoy the original Kantara (2022) on Prime Video, while the Hindi version is available on Netflix.

