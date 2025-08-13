Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, will hit theatres worldwide tomorrow, August 14, 2025. The mega pan-India action spectacle is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. Since its announcement, the movie has generated significant buzz, especially for its massive star cast.

However, the one thing that came out of the surprise was the addition of Nagarjuna, playing the villain on-screen against Rajinikanth. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor revealed what convinced him to take up the antagonist role in the movie.

Why Did Nagarjuna Agree To Play A Villain In Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

In one of the interviews, Nagarjuna said that when director Lokesh Kanagaraj first approached him, he came with humility and options, and asked, “‘Do you mind playing an antagonist? If you don’t want to play one, we’ll just have a cup of tea, talk things over, and leave—no problem.’” Nagarjuna was intrigued and asked him to go ahead with the narration. Halfway through the script, the actor was utterly hooked.

The gripping storyline, the layered characters, and the larger-than-life cinematic canvas Lokesh envisioned left him wanting more. In fact, Nagarjuna was so deeply in awe of the role and the story that he asked Lokesh to return six to seven times for further discussions. Each session deepened his excitement and conviction that this project was worth stepping into, especially opposite a legend like Rajinikanth.

What To Expect From Coolie?

With Lokesh Kanagaraj’s (Vikram, Leo, and Kaithi fame) direction and storytelling, Rajinikanth’s charisma, and Nagarjuna’s intense villainous performance, fans can expect Coolie to deliver a clash of titans on the big screen. Headlined by Rajinikanth, the movie also features a dream ensemble cast, including Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan alongside Nagarjuna. Backed by Sun Pictures Coolie is poised to redefine Indian action cinema as we know it.

So grab your popcorn and make sure to enjoy this thrilling ride on the big screen on August 14, 2025!

