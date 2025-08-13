Ayan Mukerji’s high-octane action spectacle War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and RRR star Jr. NTR, and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, are both set to storm theaters tomorrow. With powerhouse performers leading each film, the buzz is at an all-time high, and fans are counting down the hours to see their favourite stars back on the big screen.

But the big question remains: Which of these potential blockbusters is generating the most buzz on BookMyShow, based on interests registered by prospective moviegoers? Read on to discover if there’s a clear winner between War 2 and Coolie.

War 2 vs. Coolie – Who Has the Higher BookMyShow Interest Score?

At the time of writing, War 2 has attracted a staggering 1.1 million interests on the popular movie ticketing platform BookMyShow. Previously, the Prabhas-led mythological action film Adipurush also registered 1.1 million BMS interests.

In comparison, Coolie currently stands at 140.4k interests, according to the BookMyShow app. Clearly, War 2 takes the crown here, likely due to its broader nationwide appeal and the combined star power of its two leads – Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. That said, both films cater to different sets of viewers, and it remains to be seen whether these BMS interest scores will ultimately translate into final box office numbers.

War 2 – Plot & Trailer

In the globe-trotting explosive actioner, Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as the fearless agent Major Kabir, who went rogue years ago. Now, India sends its deadliest, most lethal agent after him (played by Jr. NTR), a Special Units Officer who is more than Kabir’s equal. The film’s trailer suggests that the visually stunning sequel will feature grand action sequences and breathtaking locales. The movie also stars Kiara Advani in a key role.

Coolie – Plot & Trailer

The action thriller features veteran actor Rajinikanth as a tough man with a mysterious past driven by a quest for revenge to correct some old mistakes. The film also features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan in key roles, with a cameo appearance by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

