Jolly LLB 3 Teaser Garners 25 Million+ Views Within 6 Hours

Jolly LLB 3 has gotten bigger and better as both Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar will be leading the black comedy legal drama. The official teaser was released earlier this morning and has already garnered impressive views. Scroll below for an exciting update!

Jolly LLB 3 teaser views

Within the first six hours, the Jolly LLB 3 teaser has amassed 25 million+ views across all social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. It has gained over 7 million views on YouTube alone. Subhash Kapoor’s directorial is enjoying massive buzz, as the promo has struck chords with the audience.

What are the netizens saying?

Viewers are all praises for the Jolly LLB 3 teaser. Some have went called it Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s comeback to the comedy genre.

A user commented on YouTube, “Akshay +Arshad +Saurabh= Full entertainment”

A viewer reacted, “It is not comeback Akshay and Arshad… it is comeback of comedy era❤😂”

Another wrote, “Jolly vs Jolly Mazaa aayega”

“Saurabh Shukla’s character (Judge saab) deserves a spin-off movie separately,” another commented.

A fan wrote, “Now this is what we call a perfect franchise movie. The timeline, story, and cast all look perfect!”

Take a look at the official teaser below:

More about Jolly LLB 3

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the black comedy courtroom drama is the third instalment in the Jolly LLB franchise. The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Annu Kapoor.

It is presented by Star Studio18, written by Subhash Kapoor, and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare. The third installment is reportedly the most expensive film in the franchise.

Jolly LLB 3 is slated for theatrical release on September 19, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara OTT Release Date: YRF’s Casting Director Confirms Online Premiere – All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News