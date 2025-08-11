The motion poster of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 has been dropped, and the official teaser of the comedy film will arrive on August 12. The first look of this poster hints that Akshay and Arshad are entering into an epic battle, and neither of them will back off!

Earlier, a hilarious rant session featuring the brilliant Saurabh Shukla reprising his role as Judge Tripathi was dropped by the makers, where he comically rants about the chaos caused by the two Jollys, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly Mishra and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly Tyagi, and pleads with the audience not to judge him for having to deal with them. The video has already established the core conflict for this double dose of courtroom fun.

Now, the motion poster sets the tone of Jolly LLB 3 further. The teaser will be arriving tomorrow, on August 12, and the expectations from this teaser are at an all-time high with the clash of the two Jollys. The film is promising a fantastic mix of Arshad Warsi’s street-smart, witty chaos and Akshay Kumar’s impeccable comic timing.

For the unversed, the franchise has a great track record of blending sharp, satirical comedy with serious social commentary. The first part highlighted a hit-and-run case led by Arshad Warsi. The franchise was taken forward by Akshay Kumar in the second part.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the film will feature Saurabh Shukla as Judge Tripathi, who has only increased the anticipation for the film with the rant session. His hilarious, sarcastic, but ultimately fair-minded judge will be the perfect anchor for the two chaotic Jollys in Jolly LLB 3.

The film is all set to release in the theaters on September 19, 2025, and fans are eager for the teaser that arrives tomorrow, August 12. Meanwhile, check out the motion poster of Jolly LLB 3 here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @starstudios

For updates on Bollywood news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Baaghi 4 Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff Asks, ‘Kundi Khadkaaun Ya Seedha Andar Aaun’ & I Hope He Is Bloody Serious With That ‘Jaanwar’ Vibe!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News