The highly-awaited courtroom comedy Jolly LLB 3 is officially set to arrive in theatres this year. The film has garnered significant buzz since its announcement. Adding to the excitement, a teaser release date for the third installment has also been revealed. Fans can expect triple the chaos and fun when the two Jollys walk back into Judge Tripathi’s courtroom, ready to serve another round of legal laughs and drama.

Jolly LLB 3: Teaser Release Date

The teaser for Jolly LLB 3 will be releasing on August 12, 2025. In a hilarious new video, Judge Tripathi (played by the iconic Saurabh Shukla) is seen going on a full-blown rant, questioning how he’s expected to maintain order when both Jollys, played by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, return to argue, bicker, and battle it out in court.

The clip was shared on social media with a caption that reads, “Iss baar do do Jolly ek saath! Court main hoga chaos. #JollyLLB3 #DontJudgeMe”

Jolly LLB 3: Release Date

Jolly LLB 3 will be releasing in cinemas on September 19, 2025. Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare, the threequel will mark the return of India’s most loved courtroom franchise. It will offer the ultimate courtroom showdown with a dash of gags and goofs.

With two Jollys in the mix, fans can brace to witness twice the chaos in this courtroom comedy, where egos collide, tempers flare, and the laughter comes non-stop.

