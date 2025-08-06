The upcoming family drama titled Heer Express gets a new release date. The film starring debutant Divita Juneja and Pritt Kamani was originally scheduled to hit theaters in August. Well, this will not go as planned, and the makers have announced to now release the movie on September 12, 2025. Directed by Umesh Shukla, Heer Express is a film with chatpate emotions & rooted characters

The makers made the announcement on social media, sharing a motion poster. The caption read, “Some journeys are worth the wait. #HeerExpress — in theatres 12th September. Lijiye Chatpate Emotions Ka Swaad, Parivar Ke Saath! This #SaafSuthariParivarikFilm – #HeerExpress releasing in cinemas on 12th September.”

Promising a wholesome family drama and entertainment, the movie brings together a diverse cast starring debutant Divita Juneja and actor Pritt Kamani, along with legendary actors Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film was recently released and received a positive response, with people appreciating it for desi vibes.

What Is Heer Express About?

Heer Express follows the story of Heer, a young woman chasing her dreams while carrying the weight of a legacy. Rooted in emotion and laced with lighthearted charm, the film has been shot extensively across India and the United Kingdom.

Tulip Entertainment in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group present Heer Express. Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, the film is co-produced by Sampada Wagh and directed by Umesh Shukla. Catch Heer Express in theatres near you on 12th September 2025.

