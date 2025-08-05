The teaser of Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur was unveiled today, offering a glimpse into the 1962 Indo-China War. The short video roars with bravery, delivering a powerful dose of patriotism and adrenaline. With striking visuals and gripping BGM, it sets the stage for what could be one of the most impactful war dramas in recent times.

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios dropped the much-awaited teaser of 120 Bahadur, based on the legendary Battle of Rezang La. Since the new asset release, it has gotten everyone talking. Netizens are raving about it, which has taken social media by storm. Here’s how they are reacting. Some have called it incredible with captivating cinematography, and some are hailing Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.

How Netizens Reacted To 120 Bahadur Teaser

One internet user on X (formerly Twitter) calls it the teaser of the year, saying “it’s absolutely TOP NOTCH, Visuals, Action, Performances- Everything hits HARD!” A second wrote, “#FarhanAkhtar as Major Shaitan Singh stunning! War Drama after a long time”

Another user wrote, “#120BahadurTeaser is just GOOSEBUMPING. Our History, Our Incredible True Story… #FarhanAkhtar looks so impressive in #EkSauBeesBahadur. This film should be a blockbuster. What a beautiful and captivating cinematography. I’m already sold for this epic.”

About 120 Bahadur

120 Bahadur is based on the incredible true story of the 120 Indian soldiers who held their ground during the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, one of the bravest last stands in Indian military history. And at the heart of it all : one unwavering line echoes through the film: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.” Farhan Akhtar portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra recipient, who leads 120 Indian soldiers in a fierce battle against 3,000 Chinese troops.

Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai directed the film, which is an Excel Entertainment production. Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios) produced it. The film is slated to be released in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

120 Bahadur Teaser

