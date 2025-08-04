Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screens, ending his big hiatus with Pathaan and Jawan in 2023. He not only broke box office records but also won the hearts of a million fans. The Badshah of Bollywood recently bagged the prestigious Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his blockbuster performance in Jawan. And he credits casting director Mukesh Chhabra for casting him in the role.

Shah Rukh Khan & Mukesh Chhabra Indulge In Fun Banter

SRK indulged in a fun banter with Mukesh Chhabra and thanked him for casting him in the role twice. Both had a hilarious banter on X (formerly Twitter) when the actor made a post after winning the national award. When Shah Rukh Khan shared the video clip of him winning the award for Jawan renowned casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, who was behind the ensemble cast of Jawan, re-shared SRK’s award acceptance clip on his X handle with a heartfelt “Love you,” with a lovestruck, evil eye and red heart emoji.

Thank u very much for casting me in the film… twice. https://t.co/ndOZHhUZ2B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 3, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan didn’t leave a chance to leave a witty response. Reading that, SRK commented, “Thank you very much for casting me in the film… twice.” A nod to his iconic double role in the film, the comment set the internet abuzz with laughter. Chhabra didn’t miss a beat. Responding with equal humor and affection, he wrote, ““Sir 😛❤️😂🧿” Proving yet again that when Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Chhabra interact, fans are guaranteed wholesome entertainment.

This playful banter adds another charming chapter to Jawan’s incredible journey from breaking box office records to now sweeping awards and sparking online camaraderie. As SRK fans continue to celebrate his well-deserved win, this moment serves as a reminder of the superstar’s humility, humor, and heart.

About Jawan

Jawan is an action thriller film directed by Atlee. It features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role alongside Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. Vijay Sethupathi plays a villainous role. The film also stars an ensemble cast, including Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Riddhi Dogra. Bankrolled by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, the film was produced under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Cannot Stop Gushing About His War 2 Co-Star Jr NTR: “He Is The First Co-Star Who Doesn’t…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News