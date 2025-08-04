Bollywood fans are keeping a close eye on War 2, especially with Hrithik Roshan and NTR teaming up for the first time. As production continues on the much-anticipated sequel, Hrithik recently spoke about his experience working with the RRR star, and his comments gave a rare glimpse into their on-set dynamic.

Hrithik Roshan Reveals NTR’s Unmatched Precision

Calling NTR “incredible” and “a true champ,” Hrithik shared that the actor’s approach to performance was unlike anything he’s seen before. “He’s the first co-star I’ve worked with who doesn’t need rehearsals,” Hrithik said in a recent interview. “He has every step inside him already. That amazed me completely.”

The two reportedly share a major dance sequence in the film — something Hrithik, known for his own dance skills, didn’t take lightly. “Working on the dance-off with NTR was an extraordinary experience,” he added. “I learned a lot from him, which I’ll now incorporate.”

Ayan Mukerji Directs YRF’s Most Anticipated Sequel Yet

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe. Hrithik returns as Kabir, the character he played in the 2019 film War. This marks NTR’s official entry into mainstream Hindi cinema, where he plays a key role opposite Hrithik.

While not much is known about NTR’s character yet, early reports suggest that the film will present him in a different light compared to his previous roles. After War 2, he is also expected to star in Dragon, slated for a 2026 release.

The collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and NTR has generated considerable interest. While it’s too early to predict how War 2 will be received, their presence together in the film has certainly added to the anticipation.

