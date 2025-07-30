Maddock Films’ highly awaited love story, Param Sundari, now has a revised release date. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in their first onscreen collaboration, the romantic tale has generated significant buzz ever since its announcement.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a vibrant, romantic celebration of how opposites attract. It revolves around a beloved North ka munda and cherished South ki grace and offers a tale of love, laughter, and cultural chaos in the heart of Kerala.

When Is Param Sundari Releasing On Theatres?

Following a brief release delay, Param Sundari is now officially heading to theatres. The film will be released in cinemas on August 29, 2025. Maddock Films announced the revised date on social media alongside the release of the brand new track Pardesiya.

“Breathe it. Feel it. Live it! Pardesiya….let love take over your heart! The biggest love song of the year #Pardesiya, song out now!. #ParamSundari releasing in cinemas worldwide on 29th August!” the production house stated.

The buzz is real. The music has already taken over timelines, and fans are already hooked. Maddock has also revealed that Param Sundari will be “worth the wait,” and while the film has a new date, it still contains the same magic!

What Was Param Sundari’s Initial Release Date?

Param Sundari was initially scheduled to be released on July 29, 2025, amid a crowded schedule with other romantic films like Metro… In Dino and Saiyaara. However, an updated teaser, which swapped out the “In cinemas, July 25” end title card with a new version saying “In cinemas worldwide this August,” officially revealed the push back.

Regardless of the delay, the buzz and excitement surrounding the film remained constant. Fans are eagerly waiting to unfold the love story with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s fresh pairing on the big screen. With an official revised release date announced, the enthusiasm is only expected to go up!

Therefore, brace yourselves to unveil the magic of Param Sundari in cinemas on August 29, 2025! You can also check out the motion poster with the new release date below:

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Dhadak 2 Songs: From Bas Ek Dhadak To Preet Re – 3 Reasons Why The 3 Songs Are Ruling Spotify!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News