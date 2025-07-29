Dhadak 2 Songs: From Bas Ek Dhadak To Preet Re

Dhadak 2 is soaking music lovers in romance with the three songs of the music album, cementing their place in the hearts of music lovers across the nation. Unique compositions are what make these songs worth listening to. Ever since Bas Ek Dhadak dropped, it was clear that the song would find a spot in music lovers’ playlists, and it did!

Here are the three songs and the their three distinct shade of love that are clearly the reason for these songs to rule Spotify.

Bas Ek Dhadak – The Soulful Connect

Crooned by Shreya Ghoshal & Jubin Nautiyal, Bas Ek Dhadak, with its undeniable charm and heartfelt delivery, quickly climbed the Spotify charts, proving its immediate connection with listeners.

Preet Re – The Quirky Romantic Anthem!

Next in line is Preet Re, which connected with the audience in an instant due to its quirky and foot-tapping nature. The song is peppy and lively, hinting at a blossoming romance. Darshan Raval, Jonita Gandhi & Rochak Kohli’s voices make sure that the song delivers what it promises – a little twitch and a smile that stays!

Duniya Alag – Bringing The Pain In Love

The album delivered its most powerful punch with Duniya Alag. This soul-stirring melody, sung by none other than the voice of a generation, Arijit Singh, truly elevates the album to another level. Composed by Shreyas Puranik and penned by Siddharth-Garima, Duniya Alag is a poignant and stirring reminder of what love costs when the world refuses to understand it.

All three songs of the album make sure that they convey three stages of love – the storm, the chaos, and the heartache. Audiences are also connecting with these songs as they continue to trend on Spotify. The soulful voices of Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, Shreya Ghoshal, and Darshan Raval have each contributed immensely to making these three songs – Bas Ek Dhadak, Preet Re, and Duniya Alag – universally loved.

Each singer provides a definite and distinct tone to the three songs defining three distinct shades of romance. For the unversed, Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri releases worldwide on August 1.

