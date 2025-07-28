After tugging heartstrings with Bas Ek Dhadak and Preet Re, Dhadak 2 delivers its most powerful song yet – Duniya Alag. Sung by the voice of a generation, Arijit Singh, the song captures a raw truth: that love isn’t always the battle, the world is.

With music by Shreyas Puranik and lyrics by Siddharth-Garima, Duniya Alag is a stirring reminder of what love costs when the world refuses to understand it. The song resonates with every story where two people found love, but not permission.

Talking about the song, composer Shreyas Puranik shares, “The idea was to compose something that stays with you without trying hard. Arijit brought that power in his voice effortlessly. This is my first project with Dharma, and it was an incredible experience to work on this song.”

Lyricist Siddharth & Garima add, “This is about love that’s true and pure yet made to suffer for existing. It’s not heartbreak, it’s resistance. We wanted every line to feel like a quiet rebellion.”

With the earlier tracks “Bas Ek Dhadak” and “Preet Re” already winning hearts across the country, “Duniya Alag” adds emotional depth and sharpens the album’s message: Dhadak 2 isn’t just about love – it’s about standing up for it.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, and Pragati Deshmukh under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, Dhadak 2 is set to release in cinemas on August 1, 2025.

Check out the song here.

