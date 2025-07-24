Varun Dhawan’s mass action entertainer is set for World Television Premier after its theatrical release and OTT streaming. Gear up for a power-packed dose of entertainment as VD brings his signature swag, comedy, and action to your screens with the World Television Premiere of Baby John, airing on 27th July at 8 pm, only on Zee Cinema.

Directed by Kalees and presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, A For Apple Studios, and Cine 1 Production, Baby John is an adrenaline-fueled action thriller that blends laughs, emotions, and explosive action into one thrilling ride. The film stars Varun Dhawan in a high-octane lead role, alongside National Award winner Keerthy Suresh and the dynamic Wamiqa Gabbi. Jackie Shroff commands the screen as a formidable antagonist, turning up the tension with every scene.

About Baby John

A former cop is living a quiet life to protect his daughter from a dangerous past. But when an old enemy returns, he’s forced back into action. With high-stakes drama, solid action and emotional moments, will he be able to keep his daughter safe and settle past conflicts/face his past once and for all?

Baby John Cast Opens Up About The Film

Speaking about his character, Varun Dhawan shared, “I’ve always enjoyed playing massy, happy-go-lucky characters and this film has that and much more. Baby John gave me a chance to explore intense space as well. I’m excited that Baby John is now reaching a wide audience through Zee Cinema—it’s a story and performance I’ve poured myself into.”

Keerthy Suresh spoke about the film, “For me, family has always been everything. This film to me is a reflection of that very sentiment and I hope it touches your heart too. Catch the premiere on Zee Cinema”

Wamiqa Gabbi added, “Baby John was a big learning experience for me because the world of the film is so intense and fast-paced but we have all given our best. I truly value the trust between us, director, cast & crew, and I’m so happy that audiences on Zee Cinema will get to experience this film”

Baby John is a gripping action thriller, all set to entertain homes across the country with its TV premiere on July 27, 2025. With blockbuster action, heartwarming father-daughter moments, and a cast that delivers on every front, the film delivers the perfect mix of heart and spectacle.

