2025 is all about fresh love stories featuring new jodis onscreen in Bollywood. We who grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol, Rani Mukherji-Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan in Bollywood rom-coms, are getting a fresh new perspective on the romance drama. This year, we have already seen how a fresh duo, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, broke all the records with their latest movie, Saiyaara.

So, it’s just a matter of time before these new upcoming fresh jodis break the mould and ignite the spark. This list includes Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri from Dhadak 2 to Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor from Param Sundari, and more. Scroll ahead to know about their projects and get immersed in their chemistry.

Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri

Dhadak 2 is on the verge of releasing in theatres on August 1, 2025, and already, it has created quite a buzz. It features Siddhant Chaturvedi as the male lead, who portrays Neelesh, and Triptii Dimri, the female lead, who will be seen as Vidhi. The storyline revolves around Neelesh and Vidhi, who fall in love with each other in college but soon start to face the wrath when their cast differences come to light. People are loving the freshness of the love story and can’t wait for their chemistry to spark on the big screens.

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor

Ever since the movie was announced, there has been a continuous buzz about the lead pair. It’s the first time that Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have been paired as an onscreen couple, and both of their charming presence have already stirred up the internet. The storyline follows a North Indian guy and a South Indian girl falling in love with each other and but as cultural diversity interferes, chaos begins. Reportedly, it will hit the theatres on August 29 or September 5.

Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna

Another fresh pairing in Bollywood is of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in Thama. The Maddock Film’s new venture explores the myth of vampires in Indian folklore. Rashmika Mandanna has created a loyal fanbase with her tremendous performance in Pushpa, while Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered comedies like Dream Girl and Badhaai Ho in the past. As they are going to be a fresh combo in the horror comic space, it’s already sparking curiosity among the viewers.

Chand Mera Dil: Ananya Panday-Lakshya

The Kill star Lakshya is going to step into the romantic world alongside Ananya Panday in Chand Mera Dil. Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, this film is going to feature a fresh pair, and their chemistry on posters and pictures has already created buzz online. Their fans can’t wait any longer to see how their chemistry will be chemistrying. It will hit the theatres later in 2025.

Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures present Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film releases in cinemas on 1st August 2025. Well, Bollywood is all about surprise elements, and these fresh jodis are definitely surprising. For which onscreen pair are you excited about? Let us know.

