Bollywood is our escape from reality—no matter how absurd or bizarre the on-screen moments may be, we find ourselves completely immersed in the experience. Also, no other film industry can nail the romance genre better than Bollywood, and over decades, we have received films like Qayamat se Qayamat Tak, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Dhadak, and now Dhadak 2. These romance tragedies tap into some of the deepest human emotions.

The upcoming Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9’s film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri is also an intense love story. It is one of the year’s most awaited films, and the buzz is also going in the right direction. Additionally, Dhadak made an emotional place in people’s hearts; thus, they are willing to invest all their emotions in this upcoming sequel.

Bollywood’s burning romances to live on with Dhadak 2

Bollywood has given us many romance tragedies over the years, and Dhadak 2 will be another fantastic addition to this list. We suggest people bring a tissue box to the cinemas to witness this emotional roller coaster. Romantic tragedies captivate us with their intense emotions, universal themes, and haunting sense of “what could have been.” They offer catharsis and reveal the beauty in even the briefest, most imperfect love, and Dhadak 2 will offer all these to the viewers.

Here are some of the iconic romance tragedies which have captivated our hearts and lingered in our memories:

Ek Duuje Ke Liye

Kamal Haasan made his Bollywood debut with Ek Duuje Ke Liye, which he starred in with Rati Agnihotri. The film follows two lovers from rival families who face relentless opposition as their families stop at nothing to keep them apart.

Qayamat se Qayamat Tak

It stars Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in leading roles. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak tells the tale of two lovers from warring families who fall in love, elope, and face heartbreaking consequences for defying their world.

Dhadak

Dhadak, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter, is the story of two college students from different castes who fall in love, triggering intense tension and conflict between their families.

Dhadak 2

The Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer follows a similar theme but brings its unique elements to the narrative. As the two navigate a love story filled with challenges and emotional turmoil, the film promises to carry Bollywood’s legacy of iconic romantic tragedies forward.

Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures present Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film releases in cinemas on 1st August 2025.

