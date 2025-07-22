Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2’s Preet Re was recently released by the makers of Dhadak 2. As fans count days for the film to hit the screens, they are appeased by the beautifully composed song, Preet Re. It has earned praise from the popular singer Jubin Nautiyal himself. The reactions are pouring in, and it is a hit like Bas Ek Dhadak. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Good music is always the heart of a movie and alleviates a film’s value. Sometimes, people might forget the movie, but the songs remain engraved. Dhadak presented the audience with such a timeless album, and with Janhvi Kapoor’s innocence and Ishan Khatter’s charm, it became iconic. The sequel is also doing the same, and it shows that the makers are adamant about giving good music to the fans, especially when people complain about the lack of originality in Bollywood movies lately.

About the Song Preet Re

Dhadak 2‘s latest song, Preet Re, was composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Gurpreet Saini. It is sung by Darshan Raval and Jonita Gandhi, and also features Kohli’s vocals. It’s a peppy number that evokes the early days of falling in love—filled with the excitement and sweetness of fresh, mushy romance. Darshan and Jonita’s vocals were made for this number, and it’s not just us but netizens are saying it as well. They have approved the song and are praising it online.

Jubin Nautiyal & netizens laud the song

Popular Indian playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who sang the Bas Ek Dhadak song, has praised Preet Re on the official YouTube handle of Zee Music Company (the official music partner of Dhadak 2) and wrote, “Rochak Kohli is a vibe!!!❤ Loving the song.” Netizens also shared the positive reaction and praised Preet Re in the comment section.

Check out fans’ reactions to Preet Re:

One of the users wrote, “Bollywood is on a roll right now! Metro in dino, then Saiyara, fir ‘aap jaisa koi’, and now Dhadak 2.. I hope the trend of quality music returns with full force.”

Another said, “I love the way we can literally feel darshan’s soft smile throughout the song such a pretty songgg!”

Followed by, “You can ignore bollywood, but you can’t ignore darshan raval voice.”

“Honestly this song is so refreshing after all bollywood has been thru,” said another user.

One stated, “After long time such a refreshing song.”

A user said, “Depression kam karne wala gaana, it’s so feel good song specially Darshan Raval’s voice and music.”

“My mood was off but this song tingled my heart and made me happy This song has a feel of falling in love for the first time when you are starting to like someone at the beginning of a relationship,” writes one netizen.

Check out the peppy Preet Re here:

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 is set to hit theatres on August 1.

