Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 has decided to stick to its original release date – August 1. The team is going ahead confidently, riding on strong early reactions to the lead pair, who are getting immense love and support from the audiences.

The soundtrack of this intense love story is already gaining major traction with its first track ‘Bas Ek Dhadak’ ruling the playlists & the second track, Preet Re, which was released by the makers just a few hours ago, is already getting love from audiences.

Dhadak 2 clearly isn’t looking over its shoulder, and the film is clear about what it’s bringing to the table – a fresh love story, raw emotion, and undeniable chemistry. It is a spiritual sequel to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s 2018 film Dhadak!

The trailer of the film was well received, and now, after the songs of the music album have gotten love from the audiences, the makers are very sure about the film’s arrival on August 1. Helmed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is a searing romantic drama about identity, power, and the cost of love in the world we live in.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri play college lovers in the film who are separated by class divide. While they say love conquers all, it comes with a huge cost! The first part of the film was well-received in the theaters and at the box office. It worked like a charm with its music, lead pair’s chemistry, and fresh content!

Dhadak 2 is following the same route at the box office and it will surely be the breath of fresh air nailing the box office numbers and the hearts of the audience with its intense charm and chemistry.

