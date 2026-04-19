Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla is on the right track to continue the streak of success for Bollywood after Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2. The fantasy-horror-comedy is enjoying massive footfalls, courtesy of positive word of mouth. It has jumped over the 25 crore mark on Sunday. Scroll below for the day 3 early trends.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates

Akshay Kumar fans were worried, considering his tough times at the box office during the post-COVID era. But his return to the comedy genre, that too with Priyadarshan, successfully turned the tides. According to early trends, Bhooth Bangla earned 24-26 crore on day 3. It witnessed another fantastic day after the first Saturday, which brought in 21.74 crore.

It is facing competition from Dhurandhar 2, but the buzz is immense, making it the #1 choice of the audience. The total box office collection in India will land around 64.05-66.05 crore after 3 days. It has recorded the 4th highest opening weekend collection of 2026, leaving behind O’Romeo (34.51 crore).

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (revised net collection):

Paid Previews: 4 crore

Day 1: 14.31 crore

Day 2: 21.74 crore

Day 3: 24-26 crore

Total: 64.05-66.05 crore

Axes Mardaani 3 & The Kerala Story 2

Bollywood buffs were eagerly awaiting a light-hearted laughter ride. Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have fulfilled their wish, and the response is highly impressive! Within the first weekend, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Mardaani 3 and The Kerala Story 2. It is now the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 in India (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1141 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Bhooth Bangla: 64.05-66.05 crore (estimates) Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore Assi: 11.42 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein: 7.98 crore Tu Yaa Main: 7.2 crore

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Becomes Priyadarshan’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time Within 48 Hours!

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