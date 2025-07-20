It has been seven years since Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak hit the big screen. Released on July 20, 2018, the romantic drama was a remake of Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The film was a commercial success, earning 71.92 crores at the box office against a budget of 35 crores.

It also struck the right emotional chord and won hearts with the fresh pairing of Janhvi and Ishaan, coupled with a musical extravaganza, raw storytelling, and a charming chemistry between the lead pair. Now, a spiritual sequel to the film, titled Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is preparing to win over audiences.

Currently, all eyes are on whether the new film can recreate the magic of Dhadak. As viewers wait to unfold the fresh love story on August 1, 2025, here are three key ingredients the new installment adapts from the original that might just help continue the hit streak.

1. Fresh Pairing

One of Dhadak’s biggest strengths was its lead cast, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The fresh pairing, which marked Janhvi’s debut and Ishaan’s breakthrough after the success of Beyond the Clouds, and their onscreen chemistry brought an innocence and tenderness ideal to breathe life into authentic young love.

Dhadak 2 aims to bring the same freshness with talented rising stars, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, who have been paired onscreen for the first time. While Siddhant is known for his breakout role in Gully Boy, Triptii has been part of acclaimed films like Bulbbul and Qala. Both are known for their acting abilities and have already piqued interest with their collaboration. The pairing promises a new flavor, a combination of vulnerability and nuanced chemistry.

2. A Soulful Music Album

Perhaps one of the key ingredients of making Dhadak memorable is the film’s evergreen soundtrack. From the peppy Zingaat to the soulful Pehli Baar and the haunting Dhadak title track, the music album is no less than evergreen. Composed by Ajay-Atul, the soundtrack played a major role in the film’s popularity.

The Dhadak 2 soundtrack aims to be just as impactful. The first single, Bas Ek Dhadak, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Jubin Nautiyal, was released on July 16, 2025, and has already generated considerable buzz. The movie has a talented team of composers, including Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi, Javed-Mohsin, and Shreyas Puranik, who are known for delivering hits. The soundtrack can definitely dominate the charts again and offer another unforgettable musical ensemble.

3. An Intense Romance

At its core, Dhadak was a tragic love story, with elements of sweet romance and intense plot points. The raw emotional intensity and vulnerability left audiences with a bittersweet feeling that tugged at their heartstrings.

As evident from the trailer, Dhadak 2 aims to capture the same subtle romance and intense drama once again while leaning into darker and more mature territory. Both Siddhant and Triptii are known for embracing complex roles and delivering intense performances. The duo will hold their own while breathing life into a fierce romantic saga where love dares to dream irrespective of the consequences.

As Dhadak completes seven years, it feels like the perfect moment for the next chapter in this poignant saga of love.

