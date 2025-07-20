The entertainment industry thrives on celebrity gossip. Nowadays, due to the influence of social media, these gossips not only generate headlines but also spread buzz about celebrities’ personal lives, much of which is incorrect. Fans are always excited to know about what’s going on in their favourite celebrities’ personal lives. Let’s revisit the time when Vidya Balan broke silence on her link-up with Shahid Kapoor. Read on to know more.

Vidya Balan Opened Up On Linkup With Co-Star Shahid Kapoor

Vidya Balan appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan alongside Rani Mukerji to promote their film, No One Killed Jessica. Karan Johar asked about her bond with Shahid Kapoor. To which Vidya said, “You know, it’s been two years since the linkup. I am fed up with the name Shahid Kapoor. I want to be linked with other men. I am not saying that there was no smoke and there wasn’t fire. I am saying I am not telling you who was stoking that fire.”

Well, her response showed that the bond they shared isn’t there anymore. For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan shared screen space in the 2008 film Kismat Konnection.

More About Vidya Balan & Shahid Kapoor

However, destiny had its own plans. Both Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan have moved on in their respective lives and are happily married. Balan married film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012. Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple are proud parents to two children, Misha and Zain.

