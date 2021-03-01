It pretty common in Bollywood for stars working together to get linked to their co-stars. Actors like Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Sushant Singh Rajput and many more have been rumoured o have been in relationships with their co-stars, some of which they even said were true.

Advertisement

One such ‘rumoured’ relationship, which we are talking about today, is that of Shahid (an actor linked to almost every one of his co-stars) and Vidya. The duo met on the sets of the movie Kismat Konnection (2008), and in a conversation on Koffee With Karan a couple of years later, she spoke about it.

Advertisement

While promoting her 2011 film, No One Killed Jessica, with Rani Mukerji, host Karan Johar asked Vidya Balan about her relationship with Shahid Kapoor. The actress replied with a statement that even shocked KJo. She said while reacting to Shahid and her relationship rumours that had clearly shown the bond isn’t there anymore. She had said, “I am not saying that there was no smoke and there wasn’t fire. I am saying I am not telling you who was stoking that fire.”

Adding further, Vidya Balan said, “You know, it’s been two years since the linkup. I am fed up of the name Shahid Kapoor. I want to be linked with other men. “Check out the video here:

Currently, both Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan are happily married. Vidya Balan exchanged vows with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012. The duo had a low-key traditional wedding ceremony. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, wed Mira Rajput in a private ceremony in July 2015. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Misha, in August 2016 and a son, Zain, in September 2018.

Since this 2008 film, Shahid and Vidya have not shared screen space. Do you want to see them together on the silver screen again?

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar’s Luxurious Car Collection Includes Rolls Royce Phantom, Porsche Cayenne & Few Of The Most Stylish Beasts Available Around!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube